BUENA VISTA U. RECEIVES $500,000 GIFT FROM PETERSON FOUNDATION

Buena Vista University has received a $500,000 gift from the Bob and Ginny Peterson Foundation.

School officials in Storm Lake say the grant will support the Robert L. Peterson Commodity Trading Room that will be housed in BVU’s Siebens School of Business.

The trading room will foster learning through real-world business problems and allow students to apply theoretical concepts using real time data.

The space will include a stock ticker device, monitors and terminals that are similar to those found in large investment firms.

Peterson was one of Iowa Beef Processor’s first cattle buyers when the meat packing company was established in 1961 and rose through the ranks, serving as chairman and chief executive officer for more than 20 years.

He retired in September 2001 after Tyson Foods acquired the business and passed away in 2004.

The renovation of the building is expected to be completed in December.