STREET WORK TO BEGIN NEAR HUNT SCHOOL PROJECT

Street reconstruction for the Hunt Elementary School project will create some detours on the near northside in the coming week.

The first stage of work is on Nebraska Street between 18th and 19th Streets.

That work will begin next Monday, June 4th with traffic detoured to Pierce and Jackson Streets.

Following that work, construction on 19th Street between Pierce and Jackson will take place later in the summer, along with another 190 feet of Nebraska Street from 19th Street towards 20th.

That work includes the construction of the geothermal well field within the expanded Hunt School site.