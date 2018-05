SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE PERSON WHOSE BODY WAS RECOVERED FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER SUNDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY 55-YEAR-OLD JAMES JENSEN WAS REPORTED MISSING BACK ON MAY 11TH.

JENSEN HAD BEEN REPORTED AS SUICIDAL AT THAT TIME AND SOME OF HIS BELONGINGS WERE LOCATED NEAR THE FLOYD RIVER ON THE OUTSKIRTS OF LEEDS.

JENSEN’S BODY WAS FOUND BY FISHERMEN IN THE MISSOURI RIVER NEAR THE BIG SIOUX TERMINAL AROUND 11PM SUNDAY.