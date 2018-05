ONE HURT IN SOUTH SIOUX GRAIN ELEVATOR BLAST (UPDATE)

Updated 4:56pm 5/29/18

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED FOLLOWING A GRAIN ELEVATOR EXPLOSION IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS THE EXPLOSION HAPPENED AT 12:55PM AT THE ANDERSON FARMS ELEVATOR AT 2415 4TH AVENUE:

A GAPING HOLE WAS BLOWN INTO THE TOP AND SIDE OF THE STRUCTURE AND HOMES LOCATED TO THE EAST OF THE BUILDING WERE EVACUATED BECAUSE OF THE THREAT OF COLLAPSE AND A POSSIBLE SECOND EXPLOSION WHILE THE GAS LINE WAS STILL ACTIVE.

CHIEF MAHON SAYS ONE OF THE EMPLOYEES WORKING THERE SUSTAINED INJURIES:

THE INJURED EMPLOYEE WAS TRANSFERRED TO A LINCOLN BURN UNIT.

HIS NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

MAHON SAYS RESPONDERS WERE CONCERNED ABOUT PART OF THE BUILDING POTENTIALLY COLLAPSING:

THE NEARBY BRIAR CLIFF ATHLETIC DOME WAS OPENED FOR NEIGHBORHOOD EVACUEES.

FIREFIGHTERS FROM SOUTH SIOUX, DAKOTA CITY, HOMER AND WINNEBAGO RESPONDED TO THE SCENE ALONG WITH SEVERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES TO HELP BARRICADE AND MONITOR NEARBY STREETS.