IOWA FIREWORKS SALES BEGIN FRIDAY

Fireworks go on sale again in Iowa this Friday.

Even though they will be available for purchase at licensed business structures, you won’t be able to legally use them until next month.

That’s because Sioux City amended the local ordinance last December to limit usage until July 3rd and 4th from 1pm until 11pm each day.

Fireworks sales from temporary tents and stands begin June 13th.

State Fire Marshal Dan Wood says he expects the number of licensed sellers will increase by as much as 20 percent this year.

With as many as 800 licenses expected to be issued this year, Wood’s agency may not be able to inspect them all:

No one under age 18 may purchase consumer fireworks.