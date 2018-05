MISSING WATERLOO AMBER ALERT INFANT FOUND SAFE

Authorities say a missing infant and a woman suspected of abducting him have been found in Waterloo.

Police Major Joe Liebold says the 4-month-old boy, Rashaun Graves Jr., was found safe with 28-year-old Sarah Nagy Brown Tuesday morning.

The relationship between the two was not immediately released.

Police issued an Amber Alert after the baby was taken, saying the woman might be taking him to Texas.

Updated 4:14 pm 5/29/18

——————————————–

AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED IN IOWA FOR A MISSING FOUR MONTH OLD CHILD FROM WATERLOO.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE INFANT IS BLACK, AROUND 19 TO 24 INCHES LONG AND WEIGHS 12 POUNDS WITH A LARGE DIMPLE ON HIS CHIN.

THE ABDUCTOR IS IDENTIFIED AS 28-YEAR-OLD SARAH NAGY BROWN.

THE SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A 5’1″, 150 POUND WHITE FEMALE WITH REDDISH BLONDE HAIR AND BLUE EYES.

SHE IS BELIEVED TO BE DRIVING A 2017 GRAY NISSAN SENTRA WITH OREGON LICENSE PLATE 067 JYL.

THE SUSPECT MAY BE HEADED TO TEXAS.

ANYONE SPOTTING THE VEHICLE OR THE WOMAN AND CHILD SHOULD DIAL 9-1-1.