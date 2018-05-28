SOUTH DAKOTA PROSECUTORS SAY HIT & RUN SUSPECT ADMITTED DRINKING

South Dakota prosecutors say a man charged with manslaughter in a fatal Lincoln County hit-and-run crash last week admitted drinking before striking the victim.

Twenty-one-year-old Christian Dixon is accused of killing 34-year-old Tessa Jacobs while she was walking near Worthing last Wednesday night.

A citizen tip led to Dixon’s arrest after parts of his vehicle were found at the scene of the crash.

Deputy State’s Attorney Amanda Eden says Dixon also has a prior conviction for driving under the influence in August of last year.

Dixon is being held in jail on $150,000 cash bond.

AP