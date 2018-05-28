SIOUX CITY BREAKS 123 YEAR OLD HEAT RECORD

It was a record-shattering weekend for temperatures across much of Iowa.

Sioux City topped out at 102 degrees on Sunday and Cory Martin of the National Weather Service says many people are asking “what happened to Spring?”

Sioux City’s former record high was 92 degrees, set back in 1895.

Heat advisories were issued for central and northwest Iowa on Sunday.

Several other locations reported record highs on Sunday, including 97 in Davenport, Ottumwa and Waterloo; 98 in Mason City, 99 in Fort Dodge, and Des Moines and Carroll and Spencer reaching the 100 degree mark.

Sioux City’s 102 was the hottest spot in the state.

Temperatures in Iowa are usually in the mid-to-upper 70s this time of year.