SCHOUTEN TO RETIRE THIS WEEK FROM IOWA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Iowa’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director has announced his retirement.

Mark Schouten says his last day at the department will be Thursday, May 31st.

Schouten was appointed by Governor Terry Branstad in November of 2011 to serve as administrator of the then-Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Division.

He had previously served as the director of the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy and worked in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for five years.

Schouten also served as the Sioux County attorney and as a private practice attorney for 20 years.

Joyce Flinn will serve as the department’s acting director beginning June 1st.