REMEMBERING THE FALLEN WHO SERVED THEIR COUNTRY

MILITARY VETERANS WHO DIED SERVING OUR COUNTRY WERE HONORED AND REMEMBERED IN CEREMONIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY MONDAY.

MORNINGSIDE AMERICAN LEGION POST 697 HELD THEIR ANNUAL CEREMONY AT MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.

LEGION COMMANDER RENE LAPIERRE WAS THE MASTER OF CEREMONIES AT THE EVENT:

KSCJ’S CHARLIE STONE DELIVERED THE KEYNOTE ADDRESS WHICH INCLUDED CONTRIBUTIONS FROM LISTENERS ON WHAT THE DAY MEANS TO THEM:

JILL MILLER SANG A SONG INSPIRED BY HER SON, WHO SERVES IN THE MARINE CORPS.

THE EVENT INCLUDED A REMEMBRANCE OF AMERICAN PRISONERS OF WAR AND THOSE WHO REMAIN MISSING IN ACTION, ALONG WITH A 21 GUN SALUTE AND THE PLAYING OF TAPS.