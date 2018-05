SIOUX CITY POLICE REPORT THE RECOVERY OF A BODY FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER SUNDAY NIGHT.

RESCUE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE RIVERFRONT IN THE BRIDGEPORT INDUSTRIAL AREA AROUND 11PM AFTER FISHERMEN REPORTED A BODY IN THE WATER.

RESPONDERS PULLED THE DECEASED VICTIM FROM THE WATER.

THE IDENTITY OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE CIRCUMSTANCES REMAIN UNDER INVESTIGATION.