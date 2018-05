AZURE PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY CHARGE

A LE MARS, IOWA MAN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO A CHARGE OF FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY.

24-YEAR-OLD KENNETH AZURE’S ATTORNEY FILED THE WRITTEN PLEA LAST FRIDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

AZURE IS CHARGED IN THE MAY 8TH ROBBERY AND ASSAULT OF A WOMAN IN THE 2300 BLOCK OF 19TH STREET.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT AZURE HELD A KNIFE TO THE WOMAN AND STOLE HER PURSE.

HE WAS ARRESTED LATER THAT EVENING WHEN A CAR HE WAS A PASSENGER IN CRASHED DURING A TWO STATE PURSUIT THAT ENDED IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

AZURE REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $50-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.