ARSON SUSPECT ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEA

A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH ALLEGEDLY STARTING A TRAILER OF MATTRESSES ON FIRE HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY IN THE CASE.

64-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL DELIER IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE ARSON.

HIS ATTORNEY FILED A WRITTEN PLEA LAST WEEK IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

DELIER IS CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY STARTING THE FIRE AT BARGAIN BEDDING ON 2139 RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE FIRE DAMAGED THE TRAILER, ITS CONTENTS AND GARAGE NEXT DOOR.

THE TOTAL DAMAGE ESTIMATE WAS $25-HUNDRED DOLLARS.

DELIER IS FREE ON BOND FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.