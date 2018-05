MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONIES SCHEDULED AROUND SIOUXLAND

SEVERAL CEREMONIES WILL TAKE PLACE TODAY (MONDAY) AROUND THE SIOUXLAND AREA TO HONOR OUR FALLEN MILITARY VETERANS ON MEMORIAL DAY.

MORNINGSIDE AMERICAN LEGION POST 697 WILL HOLD A CEREMONY AT 10AM IN MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.

KSCJ’S CHARLIE STONE WILL DELIVER THE KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT THAT EVENT WHICH WILL INCLUDE A REMEMBRANCE OF AMERICAN PRISONERS OF WAR AND THOSE WHO REMAIN MISSING IN ACTION, ALONG WITH A 21 GUN SALUTE AND THE PLAYING OF TAPS.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S ROTC UNIT WILL CONDUCT FLAG CEREMONIES AT THREE LOCATIONS.

THE FIRST IS IN LOGAN PARK CEMETARY AT 9:30 A.M. AT THE VET’S FLAG.

THEY WILL THEN CONDUCT A CEREMONY IN FLOYD CEMETERY AT THE GAR AYT 10:30 A.M.

THEIR FINAL CEREMONY IS AT GRACELAND CEMETERY’S VICTORY CIRCLE AT 11:30 A.M.

IOWA LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG WILL ATTEND THE AMERICAN LEGION REMEMBRANCE IN HAWARDEN AT THE GRACE HILL CEMETERY AT 10AM.

A SPECIAL CEREMONY WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE AT 10 A.M. AT THE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA.

USD STUDENT DUSTIN WHITNEY WILL HONOR FALLEN CLAY COUNTY VETERAN TOMMY HENDRICKS IN HIS KEYNOTE ADDRESS.

HENDRICKS WAS A 23-YEAR-OLD ARMY CORPORAL FROM VERMILLION WHO DIED IN COMBAT DURING WORLD WAR TWO.