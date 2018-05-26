X’S WIN HOME OPENER 3-2

The Sioux City Explorers won their home opener at Mercy Field Friday night over the Cleburne Railroaders 3-2.

The X’s got on the board early with two runs in the top of the first.

Michael Lang singled with one out and after a walk by Jay Austin, Nate Samson doubled down the right field line to drive home Lang.

Austin scored on a Jay Baum sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 Sioux City.

Cleburne was able to score twice in the 5th and tie the game 2-2.

Starter Keith Picht ended up throwing 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits, striking out 5 Railroaders and walking one in a no decision.

The Explorers turned to their bullpen who tossed another incredible four innings of shut out baseball, including Eric Karch striking out the first 5 Railroaders he faced.

Tyler Fallwell would pitch an inning and a third scoreless out of the pen, working around two singles in the eighth to keep Cleburne off the board and was credited with the win (1-0).

Sioux City would come through in their half of the eighth when Jay Austin worked a one out walk and stole second base.

Jay Baum would drive home the winning run with a base hit into left field.

Geoff Broussard started the ninth with an out but would walk two straight Railroaders, picked up a strikeout and then hit KC Huth with a pitch to load the bases.

Manager Steve Montgomery called on Ryan Flores to pick up the final out of the game.

Flores got Alex Polston to pop out to left field to end the game and leave the bases loaded.

With the win Sioux City improves to 7-1 on the season and 15-11 all time in home openers.

The X’s will take on the Railroaders in game 2 on Saturday night with first pitch at 7:05.