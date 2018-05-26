SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

A Sioux City man is in custody charged with attempted murder following a stabbing Friday night.

Sioux City Police were called to the area of 17th and Ingleside around 11pm for the report of an injured person.

Officers found a victim, 20-year-old Aaron Smith, unconscious and bleeding from an apparent stab wound.

Smith was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police officers conducted a search warrant at 909 17th St, and brought 18-year-old Anthony Medina in for questioning.

Following the interview with detectives, Medina was charged with attempted murder and booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

He is being held on $102,500 bond and had a previous warrant issued against him in Iowa.