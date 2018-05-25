SUSPECT SHOT IN WISNER NEBRASKA HOME INVASION

Authorities in Cuming county says a Wisner, Nebraska resident has reported that he shot an intruder.

Officers were sent to a home in Wisner around 6:50 a.m. Thursday on a report that someone was trying to break into the locked home.

They found a wounded man lying on a floor inside and a resident armed with a handgun that had been fired.

The wounded man was taken to an Omaha hospital with what was reported to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Wisner Police have not released the names of those involved in the shooting.