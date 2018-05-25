STAY SAFE ON THE HIGHWAY DURING THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

This Memorial Day weekend, the Iowa State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will have increased manpower out on area roadways.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Vince Kurtz says it’s part of a national effort called the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort or CARE,:

OC………this weekend. :19

As of today, 106 fatalities have occurred on Iowa roads this year, with nearly 30 percent of those being unbuckled.

Kurtz says even though the numbers are near the same from last year, he says one fatality is too many.

OC………that one is too many. ;17

Last year, during the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend, two people died on Iowa roadways.