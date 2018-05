SATELLITE TV DEALER WARNS OF DOOR TO DOOR SALES SCAM

REPORTS ARE COMING IN ABOUT DOOR TO DOOR SALES PEOPLE IN SIOUXLAND WHO ARE SELLING SATELLITE TV SERVICE AND FRAUDULENTLY CHANGING CUSTOMERS EXISTING EQUIPMENT.

JESSE BROSNAN OF SATELLITE CENTRAL SAYS HE HAS HAD COMPLAINTS FROM TWO OF HIS CUSTOMERS WHO WERE SCAMMED INTO THINKING THEY HAD EQUIPMENT OR SERVICE PROBLEMS BY THE DOOR TO DOOR VISITORS:

BROSNAN SAYS THE MAIN SATELLITE TV COMPANIES PROVIDING SERVICE HAVE BOTH BEEN VICTIMIZED:

BROSNAN SAYS HE WANTS CONSUMERS TO KNOW THAT THEY ARE NOT GOING DOOR TO DOOR TO SWITCH THEIR TV SERVICE;

ANYONE WHO ENCOUNTERS ONE OF THE DOOR TO DOOR VENDORS SHOULD CHECK WITH THEIR LOCAL TV PROVIDER REGARDING THEIR SERVICE.