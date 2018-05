MOVILLE BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT

FEDERAL BANK ROBBERY CHARGES HAVE NO BEEN FILED AGAINST A KINGSLEY, IOWA MAN WHO IS ACCUSED OF ROBBING THE UNITED BANK OF IOWA IN MOVILLE ON MARCH 30TH.

42-YEAR-OLD BRENDON REED PREVIOUSLY PLEADED GUILTY TO THEFT IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT IN APRIL FOR STEALING A B-M-W FROM POLK COUNTY THAT HE USED AND CRASHED IN COMMITTING THE ALLEGED ROBBERY.

REED WAS SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON ON THE THEFT CHARGE.

COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE THAT HE STOLE AROUND $14-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN THE BANK ROBBERY.