IOWA SENATE LEADERS CALL FOR BOULTON’S RESIGNATION

The Democratic Leader in the Iowa Senate says Nate Boulton should resign from the legislature.

Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.

Boulton was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2016 for a term that ends in January of 2021.

The Iowa Republican Party’s chairman and a Republican senator from northwest Iowa have also called for Boulton’s resignation.

State Senator Rick Bertrand of Sioux City says after Boulton preached a “no tolerance” policy over accusations against Republicans, it would be hypocritical for Boulton to remain in the Iowa Senate.