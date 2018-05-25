CITY POLICE RESTORE 86 CORVETTE TO USE IN COMMUNITY POLICING ACTIVITIES

Sioux City Police have refurbished a 1986 Chevy Corvette to use in their community policing and youth activities around town.

The vehicle was originally seized as part of a large scale drug investigation in the early 1990’s and was used as a Project DARE vehicle before the car’s condition deteriorated.

The car was going to be sold at auction, but Officer Kevin McCormick and other members of the force started an effort to restore the Corvette to its original glory:

Knoepfler Chevrolet provided and donated much of the materials and work to restore the Corvette.

McCormick says everyone gets excited when they see the car roll up to an event, and that’s fulfilling for him:

McCormick and Lieutenant Brad Bollinger named their project “Putting Love & Sweat into the Vette”.

When approached, Joe and Ben Knoepfler volunteered to oversee the project.

Joe says Knoepfler refurbished the car in the 90’s and was happy to do the latest upgrade:

Captain Lisa Claeys says the Police Department is grateful to all of the sponsors who had a part in the restoring the car.