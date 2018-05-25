BOATERS HEAD FOR WATERWAYS DURING HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The weather has finally turned warm enough to get your boat out on the water.

Susan Stocker, the D-N-R administrator who oversees Iowa boating laws, says don’t let your excitement at getting onto the water turn into tragedy.

Stocker says drinking on the water has other issues that go with it.

There were 41 reported boating incidents on Iowa waters last year, with 22 of those involving personal injury.

There were four people killed in boating accidents and Stocker says you need to be aware of the water conditions when you are out on a lake or river:

Iowa law also requires that the boat has a life jacket for everyone aboard.

You may find out more about boating safety on the D-N-R’s website at iowadnr.gov/boating.

Radio Iowa