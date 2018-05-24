KAYAKERS TO PADDLE DOWN MISSOURI RIVER FROM YANKTON TO SIOUX CITY

Over 120 kayakers from across North America will be on the Missouri River Saturday afternoon paddling downstream in the eighth-annual South Dakota Kayak Challenge.

Event co-founder Jarett Bies says the event begins at 7am in Yankton:

There are four checkpoints along the route where the entrants may pull out if they wish to.

Bies says there are two categories for the participants, competitive and adventure:

Safety is always a concern and Bies hopes those boating on the river Saturday will power down near the kayakers:

Participants in the 72 mile paddle down the river come from as far away as Mexico, Tennessee and Idaho.

The race ends at the South Sioux City public boat ramp with the first competitors arriving in Sioux City around 2:30 p.m.

An awards ceremony for the top finishers takes place Saturday night at the Delta Marriott Hotel in South Sioux City.

Photos courtesy Jarett Bies