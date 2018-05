CONE PARK SPLASH PAD OPENS TO HELP YOU BEAT THE HEAT

There’s a new place to cool off and beat the heat and this weekend’s 90 degree temperatures.

Sioux City’s Parks and Recreation Department says the splash pad at Cone Park is now open.

It’s different than the other city splash pad locations, featuring vertical ground level spray features located on the same site as the winter ice skating rink.

Jets of water shoot up from the ground with the water sprays set on a timer.

It’s open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.