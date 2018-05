BOYS & GIRLS CLUB RAFFLE HELPS FUND SUMMER PROGRAMS

THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF SIOUX CITY HAS TEAMED UP WITH A LOCAL BUSINESS FOR A UNIQUE FUNDRAISER.

CLUB DIRECTOR ELDON BENSEN SAYS THE CLUB IS RAFFLING OFF A 2018 VEHICLE FROM JENSEN MOTORS TO HELP RAISE MONEY FOR CLUB ACTIVITIES:

OC………TYPES OF THINGS. ;22

BENSEN SAYS THE CLUB AT 823 PEARL STREET IS CURRENTLY CLOSED FOR A FEW DAYS FOR MAINTENANCE AND WILL THEN BEGIN IT’S SUMMER PROGRAMMING:

OC…….FUN DIFFERENT ACTIVITIES. :16

THE CLUB’S MEMBERSHIP FEE IS KEPT LOW TO BETTER SERVE ITS 1300 PLUS MEMBERS WHO OTHERWISE WOULDN’T BE ABLE TO AFFORD MOST OF THOSE ACTIVITIES:

OC…….MAYBE A THOUSAND. :19

THE WINNER OF THE CAR WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS GAME ON JUNE 9TH.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT THE SIOUXLAND BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB.