BOULTON SUSPENDS CAMPAIGN FOR IOWA GOVERNOR

Nate Boulton is suspending his Democratic campaign for governor of Iowa, one day after being accused of sexual misconduct by three women.

Boulton released a statement saying that “These the last 48 hours have been trying. I again offer an apology to those whom I have harmed in any way.

It is my hope there is some positive that can come from this moment as we strive to be the better people we can be in the coming days, weeks, months, and years.

I know that will be my task moving on from here.”

Boulton also says he is proud of the campaign his staff and supporters ran in the past year and thanked everyone who stood with him.

Boulton’s name will remain on the June 5th Iowa primary ballot as early voting is underway.

His departure leaves five official candidates in the Democratic gubernatorial campaign.