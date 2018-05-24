BODY OF APPARENT HIT & RUN VICTIM FOUND IN SOUTH DAKOTA

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials in South Dakota say the woman whose body was found in a ditch near Worthing is the apparent victim of a hit-and-run.

Authorities began a search for 34-year-old Tessa Jacobs Wednesday evening after she failed to return from a walk.

Officers used tracking dogs throughout the night to find her.

Jacobs was found in the ditch along a gravel road at dawn Thursday.

The sheriff’s department says Jacobs was struck by a southbound vehicle Wednesday night.

Based on evidence at the scene, the vehicle is believed to be a Chevy Silverado pickup truck from 1999 to 2006 with damage to the right front.

The passenger side rear view mirror was recovered at the scene.