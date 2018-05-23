PARTISAN DEBATE ENSUES OVER DIX POLITICAL CONTRIBUTION

The downfall of former Iowa Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix has become a cash windfall for the Republican Party of Iowa.

The party accepted a $522,000 contribution from Dix’s campaign on March 26th, two weeks after the Shell Rock farmer quit the Legislature.

Dix resigned after video was released showing the married lawmaker kissing a lobbyist in a Des Moines bar.

Dix had previously faced criticism after the state paid a $1.75 million settlement to former Senate GOP communications director Kirsten Anderson, who was fired after complaining about sexual harassment.

Anderson says Dix should have considered giving the money to the general fund to offset the settlement costs, which is allowed by state law.

Iowa GOP spokesman Jesse Dougherty defended the move, saying “the money was raised to help elect and defend a Republican majority this fall.”

Governor Kim Reynolds says it was an “appropriate decision” for Iowa Republicans to accept a $522,000 donation from Dix.

Reynolds told reporters Wednesday she was “fine” with the Republican Party of Iowa accepting the contribution from the former Iowa Senate Majority Leader.