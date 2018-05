MORNINGSIDE WATER TOWER GETS A LYRICAL NEW LOOK

THE CITY’S WATER TOWER THAT STANDS OVER THE MORNINGSIDE SERTOMA AND CONE PARK AREA IS GETTING A NEW LOOK.

CITY SPOKESMAN RICK MACH SAYS THE TOWER IS BEING PAINTED WITH THE SLOGAN ACKNOWLEDGING THE CITY’S WELL KNOWN THEME SONG:

MACH SAYS THE SIOUX CITY SUE GRAPHICS WILL SERVE AS A WELCOME TO VISITORS COMING INTO TOWN FROM THE SOUTH ON I-29:

THE WORK ON THE TOWER STARTED NEAR THE END OF APRIL.

MACH SAYS THE PAINTING SHOULD BE FINISHED BY JUNE 15TH AND THE CITY PLANS TO HOLD A DEDICATION FOR THE WATER TOWER AROUND THAT TIME.