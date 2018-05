MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE LAUNCHES STATEWIDE POLITICAL POLL

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE IS PREPARING TO RELEASE THE RESULTS OF ITS FIRST STATEWIDE POLITICAL OPINION POLL.

VALERIE HENNINGS IS THE DIRECTOR OF MORNINGSIDE’S BUD DAY CENTER FOR CIVIC ENGAGEMENT:

OC……..REALLY IMPORTANT ISSUES. ;23

HENNINGS SAYS THE POLL IS A STUDENT DRIVEN PROJECT:

OC………POLICY AREAS. ;22

HENNINGS, WHO IS ALSO A POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR AT MORNINGSIDE, SAYS THIS IS THE FIRST TIME A POLL LIKE THIS HAS BEEN ATTEMPTED IN NORTHWEST IOWA:

OC…..THAT’S THE GOAL. ;21

THE POLL WAS CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE DURING THE FIRST TWO WEEKS OF MAY.

THE RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED NEXT WEDNESDAY MORNING.