One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store in Vermillion, South Dakota Wednesday morning.

Police say a 77-year-old man was struck and killed as he walked through the parking lot of the Vermillion Hy-Vee around 9:30 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released and the accident remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy KMEG