LAUNCHPAD PREPARES FOR CHILDREN’S SUMMER PROGRAMMING

THE LAUNCHPAD CHILDREN’S MUSEUM WILL BE CLOSED FOR THREE DAYS BEGINNING THIS SUNDAY, MAY 27TH THROUGH TUESDAY THE 29TH.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BOB FITCH SAYS THE FACILITY IS GETTING PREPARED TO LAUNCH ITS SUMMER CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING:

FITCH SAYS BEFORE THOSE CAMPS TAKE PLACE, LAUNCHPAD WILL UNDERGO A THOROUGH “DEEP CLEANING”:

YOU MAY SIGN YOUR CHILDREN UP FOR THE SUMMER PROGRAMS BY CONTACTING LAUNCHPAD ONLINE OR STOPPING BY THE FACILITY AT 623 PEARL STREET.