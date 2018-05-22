TWO HURT IN DAKOTA COUNTY CRASH

Two people were hospitalized after a car and a semi collided head-on early Tuesday morning in rural Dakota County.

The Dakota County Sheriff says the accident happened just before 4:30 near Highway 77 and 200th Street.

Investigators say a car traveling north on Highway 77 crossed the center line and collided head on with the semi-tractor and trailer.

The driver of the car, 37-year-old Cameron Smith of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota was trapped in his vehicle and the jaws of life were used to extract him.

Smith was taken to Mercy Medical and later transferred to an Omaha Hospital.

The driver of the semi, 55-year-old Patrick Greer of Sioux City, was also transported to Mercy Medical.

No medical condition is available for either driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

Photo courtesy KMEG