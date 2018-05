The library director in Sutherland, Iowa has died in a weekend traffic accident.

Sutherland police say 41-year-old Daniel Wetherell was found underwater at the bottom of Murray Creek early Sunday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the Primghar hospital after being pulled from the creek.

A vehicle was snagged on a nearby guardrail.

Wetherell was director of Sutherland’s General N.B. Baker Library.

The accident remains under investigation.