POMP & CIRCUMSTANCE TO FILL TYSON EVENTS CENTER ON SATURDAY

Pomp and circumstance will fill the Tyson Events Center on Saturday as Sioux City’s three public high schools hold their graduation ceremonies.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says it’s the second straight year all three ceremonies will take place at the same location and on the same day:

OC………to be here. :26

North High School will hold their ceremony at 11 am, then West High at 2:30 pm followed by East High at 6 pm.

The doors open to the public one hour before each ceremony and Gausman says that allows time for the Tyson’s parking lot to clear before the next ceremony.

Dr. Gausman says Spectra, the company that operates the Tyson Events Center, will have metal detectors in place as people enter the building as they do for for concerts and sporting events:

OC………..the same security. ;11

And with that security, large bags will not be permitted and each person is subject to be searched and some items will be prohibited from the ceremony like horns and cowbells:

OC……..in the past. :23

During the ceremonies, a professional photographer will take a portrait photo of each graduate, which will be available for graduates and families to purchase.

Following each graduation ceremony, a recessional will be held to guide patrons to an appropriate location for family and friends to gather and take their own photos.