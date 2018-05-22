MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING UNLIKELY

Climatologists are saying there should be no flood dangers from the Missouri River this summer.

Doug Kluck, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Kansas City, says even with the heavy melting of mountain snowpack, most upstream rivers have already crested.

Kluck says there could be some spots along the Missouri River in Iowa and Nebraska that -do- get high water.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam have been increased in recent weeks to help move the snowpack runoff.

