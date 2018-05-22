GRASSLEY HOPES TO SALVAGE NAFTA

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and many of his colleagues have signed a letter to the U-S trade representative, urging the preservation of the North American Free Trade Agreement known as NAFTA.

It’s been suggested the U-S pull out of NAFTA with a “take it or leave it” strategy, but Grassley hopes for compromise on key issues like demanding Mexican auto factory workers make 16-dollars an hour.

Grassley says another key element is to do away with the arbitration factor by which you settle disputes between countries.

The letter urges the Trump administration to work closely with Congress to ensure NAFTA has the Congressional support needed to be enacted into law.

The original NAFTA agreement was signed in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush and the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

Radio Iowa

