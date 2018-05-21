Purdy Named Women’s Basketball Assistant at Briar Cliff

Briar Cliff Women’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Power has named Bay’lee Purdy as his new assistant coach. Purdy will replace Bailey Morris and will serve as the Charger assistant coach, starting this summer and preparing for the 2018-19 season.

“We are very excited to have Bay’lee join the Women’s Basketball Program. She is truly a young up and coming star that is on the rise in our profession,” commented Coach Power. “We are very lucky and fortunate to have her at Briar Cliff. She will be hitting the ground running this summer & will make an immediate impact on the road recruiting.”

Purdy has been the women’s basketball graduate assistant coach at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kansas for the past two seasons. Her primary responsibilities were to recruit, direct individual guard development sessions, coach the junior varsity team, oversee academic study tables, assist in organizing and planning practices, organize scouting and film on opponents, organize team community service projects, organize and advertise alumni events and direct the team’s social media accounts. While at KWU, Purdy helped the Coyotes qualify for the KCAC Conference Tournament in both seasons with a combined record of 35-28 in the two-year span. Four players were selected to the All-KCAC Teams and they also boasted one NAIA All-American. Kansas Wesleyan was a NAIA Scholar Team and held the 24th highest GPA in the nation in 2016-17. The JV program went a combined 30-10 under Purdy’s guidance in the two years.

“I am very excited and blessed for the opportunity to serve as an assistant coach under Coach Power and the women’s basketball program,” stated Purdy. “Coach Power has built a winning tradition over the past years at Briar Cliff University that I am eager to be a part of, learn from, and contribute to. I look forward to building relationships and working with the team to prepare for a successful 2018-2019 season!”

Collegiately, Purdy began her playing career at Northern Colorado where she was named the 2012-13 Big Sky Conference Preseason Freshman Player of the Year. She then transferred to Regis University where she was named to the All-RMAC Conference Team three straight seasons with a third team selection and then back-to-back first team selections as a junior and senior. In her three seasons, Purdy finished seventh in career scoring at Regis with 1,257 career points. She was named to the All-RMAC Honor Roll as a senior and was the 2016 Regis University Student Athlete of the Year.

Purdy holds a Master’s of Business Administration from Kansas Wesleyan and she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Health & Exercise Science form Regis in 2016.