NATIONAL EMS WEEK SALUTES PARAMEDIC EFFORTS

This week is National EMS Week, a week dedicated to acknowledge the work and sacrifice of technicians that man the ambulances and who respond to medical emergencies.

Jim Haden oversees those crews that operate as part of Sioux city’s Fire Rescue Department.

Those EMT’s have responded to over 3400 9-1-1 calls since the city took over the emergency response duties five months ago:

OC…………with the performance. :24

The National EMS Week theme for this year is “Stronger Together”.

Haden says it takes some time to train and qualify to be an emergency technician:

OC……………on the job. :19

President Gerald Ford created the first “EMS Week” in 1974.