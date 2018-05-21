LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER DEDICATES NEW LAB

Sioux City’s LifeServe Blood Center dedicated a new state-of-the-art lab for blood testing and processing Monday.

Spokesperson Claire DeRoin says the new lab located on Line Drive has been in the planning stages for some time:

LifeServe donated four truckloads of its unneeded furniture and office fixtures to the Gospel Mission in Sioux City.

LifeServe is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across the tri-state area including Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint St. Luke’s in Sioux City.

DeRoin says as summer approaches, so does the need for you to donate blood:

You may schedule an appointment to donate blood by calling 800-287-4903 or go online to lifeservebloodcenter.org.