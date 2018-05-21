CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CONVENTION CENTER & PARKING RAMP BID PROCESS

Nobody spoke for or against the project Monday as the Sioux City Council approved plans for the proposed construction of renovations to the city’s Convention Center and a new parking deck project next to the facility.

The parking deck project calls for the construction of a new 30,175 square foot precast deck to be built including an elevator and a stair tower to provide access to the adjacent hotel under construction.

There is also construction of a 7,260 square foot addition to the Convention Center, and renovation of 7,500 square feet of the current convention space into a ballroom.

A public hearing on the projects will be held June 4th with bids received on June 19th.

The parking project has a completion date of August 15th of 2019 at an estimated cost of $2,515,000 dollars.

The convention center estimate is just over two million dollars.