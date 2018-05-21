C-P-R TRAINING OFFERED AT FARMER’S MARKET ON WEEKENDS

Knowing what to do if someone you are with suffers cardiac arrest and stops breathing may help save that person’s life.

Clint Newton, a lead medic with Sioux City’s Fire Rescue says C-P-R training is being offered to the public on Saturday mornings this summer:

OC……….eight in the morning. :12

Newton says mouth to mouth resuscitation is longer viewed as the best option in giving CPR to a victim:

OC……..better for the patient. ;14

the CPR training is offered Saturdays from 8am until 1pm at the Farmer’s Market located at Tri-View and Pearl Streets across from the Tyson Events Center.