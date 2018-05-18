SIOUX CITY POLICE TO HOST OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY

On Saturday the Sioux City Police Department will host an open house at their downtown headquarters at 6th and Douglas.

Police Chief Rex Mueller says the event is free to the public and their will be lots to see and do:

There will be Child Identification kits available for parents, a look at the squad cars and community policing vehicles like a Cadillac and a Corvette, K-9 demonstrations and crime prevention information.

The event takes place from 2pm until 5pm Saturday at Police headquarters.