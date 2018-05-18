PERSONAL PRODUCT PANTRY OPENED BY MATER DEI PARISH

The Mater Dei Parish of Sioux City has opened a personal products pantry to serve those in need.

Project Co-Chair Bev Wharton says the pantry will provide products that everyone needs but are not readily available from other sources:

The former president of Briar Cliff University learned of a similar program provided by the First United Methodist Church of Sioux City the past six years:

Wharton says plenty of donations and cash contributions have come in to get the project up and running:

The Personal Products Pantry is open to anyone with a picture ID with an address on it and may be used once every three months by the same individual.

It is located at the Immaculate Conception Center at 1212 Morningside Avenue.

The pantry is open every Thursday from 4PM to 6 PM.