KING SPEAKS OUT ON FARM BILL FAILURE

Conservatives rebuffed on immigration have sunk a farm bill that combined stricter work and job training requirements for food stamp recipients with a renewal of farm subsidies popular in farm country.

The 213-198 vote is a blow to House GOP leaders, who had hoped to tout its new work requirements for recipients of food stamps.

Representative Steve King of Iowa says the number of food stamp recipients have more than doubled since he was first elected to Congress.:

Key conservatives in the rebellious House Freedom Caucus opposed the measure, seeking leverage to obtain a vote on a hard-line immigration plan.

King voted for the Farm Bill, but opposes amnesty:

House Speaker Paul Ryan took steps to call for a re-vote in the future but it’s not clear when the measure might be revived.