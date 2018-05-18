FARM BILL FAILS IN U.S. HOUSE VOTE

Conservatives rebuffed on immigration have sunk a farm bill that combined stricter work and job training requirements for food stamp recipients with a renewal of farm subsidies popular in farm country.

The 213-198 vote is a blow to House GOP leaders, who had hoped to tout its new work requirements for recipients of food stamps.

Key conservatives in the rebellious House Freedom Caucus opposed the measure, seeking leverage to obtain a vote on a hard-line immigration plan.

Negotiations with GOP leaders Friday morning failed to bear fruit, however, and the measure was defeated.

House Speaker Paul Ryan took steps to call for a re-vote in the future but it’s not clear when the measure might be revived.

