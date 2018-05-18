CITY WIDE CLEAN UP THIS WEEKEND AT LONG LINES CENTER

Sioux City residents may dispose of some unwanted items during a two day city-wide cleanup today and Saturday at the long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot.

City residents may drop off as many as two appliances and four tires per household.

You may also dispose of household furnishings such as furniture, bikes, light fixtures, carpet, playground equipment and patio furniture.

Tree brush, electronics, chemicals and construction materials will not be accepted.

The hours are until 4pm today and 8am until 1pm Saturday.

No contractors, businesses or landlords allowed