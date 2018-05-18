BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS HOPE FOR 40 NEW MENTORS IN 40 DAYS

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is celebrating its 40th anniversary of mentoring children facing adversity by launching a special campaign.

Executive Director Lori Twohig says the agency hopes to recruit 40 new Bigs in the next 40 days:

Twohig says that people may not realize that couples or your entire family may take part in mentoring a child, serving as a “Big Couple” or Big Family”:

And Twohig says the process is simple to become a Big Brother or Big Sister:

You can find out more by contacting Big Brothers and Big Sisters at 3650 Glen Oaks Blvd.