AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DOUBLE SHOOTING IN LYONS NEBRASKA

Authorities say a man killed himself and a woman was shot several times at her home in northeast Nebraska.

Deputies were sent Wednesday night to a residence about 4 miles northeast of Lyons after a woman called 911, saying she needed help because someone was there with a gun.

A Burt County news release says officers found 34-year-old Megan Cameron in the doorway of her home, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Inside they found the body of 36-year-old Judd Bogseth.

The release says it appears he shot himself.

Sheriff Robert Pickell says in the release that Bogseth had forcibly entered Cameron’s home.

Cameron was flown to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.